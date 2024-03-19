When Adolf Hitler Was Arrested By John F Kennedy In Meghalaya

In 2008 then NCP candidate Adolf Hitler was arrested by Superintendent of Police John F Kennedy

"Adolf Lu Hitler arrested by John F Kennedy", read newspaper headlines during the 2008 assembly elections in Meghalaya, piquing interest of people across the country given the historical significance of the names.

It so happened that then NCP candidate Adolf Hitler was arrested by Superintendent of Police John F Kennedy during campaigning for the assembly polls.

The following day, newspapers splashed the headline "Adolf Lu Hitler Arrested by John F Kennedy". The headlines quickly became the talk of the town, and would have been viral, if social media was as prominent as it is today.

Adolf Hitler later won the elections in the seat he was contesting in Meghalaya.

This anecdote was shared by the Election Commission in a post on X as the country gears up for Lok Sabha polls this year.

Last year, Adolf Hitler joined the Trinamool Congress.



