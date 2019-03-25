What's Next For Jet Airways After Founder Naresh Goyal's Exit: Ten Points

Two-thirds of Jet Airways' fleet has been grounded due to non-payment to lessors and other reasons.

New Delhi: Jet Airways founder-chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife, Anita, resigned from the airline's board of directors today while state-run lenders announced a Rs 1,500 crore bailout plan. The two took the step at a time when a majority of its fleet has been grounded amid non-payment of dues to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors. The total debt of the troubled airline, founded by Naresh Goyal and his wife in 1993, comes up to about Rs 9,000 crore.