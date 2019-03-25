Jet Founder Naresh Goyal, Wife Anita Goyal Exit Amid Debt Crisis

Naresh Goyal, founder and chairman of Jet Airways, and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors of the cash-strapped airline, the carrier said in a statement on Monday. The development comes as a majority of the airline's fleet has been grounded amid non-payment of dues to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors. Lenders had pushed for Naresh Goyal's exit to infuse funds into the troubled airline, which was founded by him and his wife around 25 years ago.
Here are 10 things to know:
- Naresh Goyal will cease to be the chairman of the company, Jet Airways said. The carrier also announced the induction of two nominee directors of lenders.
- The report of Mr Goyal's departure led to a rally in Jet's shares amid heavy volumes. The Jet Airways stock closed 13 per cent higher, outperforming the broader market which settled around 0.9 per cent lower amid global growth concerns.
- Over 33 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 9.4 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks.
- In its regulatory filing post-market hours on Monday, Jet Airways also said it constituted an Interim Management Committee to manage and monitor its daily operations and cash flow.
- Kevin Knight, nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC, also resigned as director from the airline's board, Jet Airways said.
- The exits come days after reports that the government has asked state-run banks to bail out Jet Airways for the moment to prevent the airline going bankrupt.
- Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat. Jet owes money to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors - several of whom have started terminating leases with the carrier.
- Jet Airways has a fleet of 119 aircraft. Out of which, 54 aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of dues to lessors, sources told NDTV. Jet Airways is not flying 24 of planes due to non-maintenance, they added.
- This means that around two-thirds of its fleet have been grounded for non-payment to lessors, non-maintenance or other reasons.
- Aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation had last week said that only 41 of the airline's aircraft were operational.
(With agency inputs)
