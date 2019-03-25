Jet Founder Naresh Goyal, Wife Anita Goyal Exit Amid Debt Crisis

Naresh Goyal, founder and chairman of Jet Airways, and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors of the cash-strapped airline, the carrier said in a statement on Monday. The development comes as a majority of the airline's fleet has been grounded amid non-payment of dues to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors. Lenders had pushed for Naresh Goyal's exit to infuse funds into the troubled airline, which was founded by him and his wife around 25 years ago.