'Whats KTR Doing?': Congress Leader Questions Silence In Gang-Rape Case

Congress' Renuka Chowdhury sought a response from the ruling TRS. File

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government, accusing it of not acting against the son of a councillor of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi who has been arrested in a gang-rape case.

"The son of the TRS Councillor is in police remand in gang-rape case. What is the TRS government doing about it? Why is it that they are not taking any action? What are they waiting for?"

Seeking action against the accused, Ms Chowdhury asked Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as KCR, to respond to the matter.

Slamming the silence of minister KT Rama Rao over the matter, she said, "What is KTR doing? He tweets everything, why is it not considered a crime in Telangana? I demand that the girl should be given security because there may be a threat to her life for identifying the criminal."

The TRS councillor's son is an accused in the rape case registered in Kodad. Two men, including a local TRS leader's son, allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman multiple times for three days in Telangana's Suryapet district, police said on Monday. The woman was raped after she was given a sedative-laced drink, police added.

Ms Chowdhury alleged that Congress workers are being framed in false rape cases in Telangana.

"False cases have been registered against Congress workers in the state. Despite the court's directions to remove cases, rowdy sheets have been opened against them," she told ANI.

"We have reported it to the minority commission and human rights as well. We are living in a rowdy state and the Goondaism in the name of uniform and power ministers is usual," she added.