What Supreme Court's Latest Verdict On Reservations Means For General Candidates

The Supreme Court in a recent order clarified that if a reserved category candidate, without availing any relaxation or concession, outperforms general category candidates, such a candidate must be treated as competing for open posts in the recruitment process.

The court held that when the cut-off marks for reserved categories (Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Section) are higher than the cut-off for the general category, then those from the reserved category who clear the general cut-off should be included in the general quota for government jobs.

Reiterating that the general category is "open to all" irrespective of caste, class or gender, the top court has solidified its earlier stance against excluding reserved category candidates from the general list.

The top court noted that a previous landmark ruling (the Saurav Yadav case) had opined that "the open category is open to all, and the only condition for a candidate to be shown in it is merit, regardless of whether the reservation benefit of either type is available to her or him."

The same has a profound meaning and needs to be translated into action without being unnecessarily bothered by a term like "migration", the top court clarified.

In its latest order upholding the Rajasthan HC verdict, the top court took inspiration from the "guiding light" provided by its own landmark verdicts in Indra Sawhney and Saurav Yadav.

The court concluded that the word 'open' connotes nothing but 'open', meaning thereby that vacant posts which are sought to be filled by earmarking them as 'open' do not fall in any category.

"One does find categories like 'open' or 'unreserved' or 'general' being widely used in course of recruitment drives, but they are meant to signify the open/unreserved vacant posts on which any suitable candidate can be appointed, regardless of the caste/tribe/class/gender of such candidate," the Supreme Court clarified.

The court further said that for all intents and l purposes, the vacancies on posts which are notified/advertised as open or unreserved or general, as the terms suggest, are not reserved for any caste/tribe/class/gender and are, thus, open to all, notwithstanding that a cross-section of society can also compete for appointment on vacant posts which are 'reserved' - vertical or horizontal - as mentioned in the notification/advertisement.

What Was The Case?

Pleas were filed In the top court against a 2023 Rajasthan High Court ruling that held candidates belonging to reserved categories who secure marks higher than the cut-off prescribed for the General or Open category must be considered in the open category even at the stage of shortlisting and not confined to their respective reserved categories.

It is important to note here that the cutoff for the general category in this case went lower than the reserved category.

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih in a December 2025 verdict dismissed appeals filed by the Rajasthan High Court administration and its Registrar.

The case arose out of a recruitment process initiated by the Rajasthan High Court in August 2022 for 2,756 posts of Junior Judicial Assistant and Clerk Grade-II in the High Court, district courts, and allied institutions.

The selection process comprised a written examination of 300 marks followed by a computer-based typewriting test of 100 marks.

Only candidates securing the prescribed minimum marks in the written examination, limited to five times the number of vacancies category-wise, were to be shortlisted for the typewriting test.

After the written examination results were declared in May 2023, it emerged that the cut-off marks for several reserved categories, such as SC, OBC, MBC and EWS, were higher than the cut-off for the General category.

Consequently, some reserved category candidates (from SC/ST/OBC) who had scored more than the general category cut-off but less than the cut-off for their own category were excluded from the shortlist for the typewriting test.

These candidates then challenged this in the Rajasthan High Court, arguing that this method treated the General or Open category as an exclusive compartment for unreserved candidates and violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The High Court ruled that while category-wise shortlisting was allowed, meritorious reserved category candidates who secured marks higher than the general category cut-off, without availing any special concession, were entitled to be included in the open category list at the shortlisting stage itself.

The High Court directed that the General or Open category list must first be prepared strictly on merit, followed by preparation of reserved category lists, excluding those already accommodated in the open category.

It further directed revision of the merit lists and grant of opportunity to wrongly excluded candidates to appear in the typewriting test.

The Supreme Court has now also rejected the arguments claiming such inclusion would amount to granting a "double benefit" of migration to reserved category candidates.

The top court clarified that if a reserved category candidate, without availing any relaxation or concession, outperforms general category candidates, such a candidate must be treated as competing for open posts.

The court further clarified that mere indication of one's reserved category in the application form does not automatically qualify the candidate for appointment on a reserved vacant post but only enables him/her to stake a claim amongst all reserved candidates based on the inter se merit position.