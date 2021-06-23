What States Need To Do To Avoid A Third Covid Wave: Explained In Graphics

Our vaccination tracker has some important insights, explained in simple graphics.

The tracker shows how states, Union Territories performed so far in vaccinating their population

New Delhi:

India on Monday (June 21) hit a record 88.09 lakh vaccinations as free inoculation for all adults kicked in, a reversal of the previous policy for states and hospitals to buy vaccines for those aged 18 to 44.

How have states performed so far in vaccinating their population and how much more needs to be done to prevent a third wave?

Here are the cumulative and daily vaccine trackers of each state:

Jun 23, 2021 22:38 (IST)
West Bengal Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

West Bengal needs to more than double its vaccination rate

Jun 23, 2021 22:37 (IST)
Uttarakhand Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Uttarakhand's average daily vaccination rate stood at 17% below the daily target of 51,000 vaccinations as of June 21

Jun 23, 2021 22:35 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Uttar Pradesh logged four lakh vaccinations a day on an average - 70% below the target of 13.3 lakh required each day

Jun 23, 2021 22:33 (IST)
Tripura Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Tripura's average daily vaccination rate remained 117% above the required daily target of 15,000 vaccinations as on June 21

Jun 23, 2021 22:31 (IST)
Telangana Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Telangana recorded over 1.7 lakh vaccinations in the 10 days between June 8 and 21

Jun 23, 2021 22:29 (IST)
Tamil Nadu Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Tamil Nadu needs to double its vaccination rate from an average of 2.1 lakh vaccinations per day

Jun 23, 2021 22:27 (IST)
Rajasthan Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Rajasthan needs to increase its average daily vaccination rate from 2.7 lakh to 3.9 lakh

Jun 23, 2021 22:26 (IST)
Punjab Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Punjab needs to double its vaccination rate

Jun 23, 2021 22:22 (IST)
Puducherry Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Puducherry's average daily vaccination rate was 88% higher than the daily target as of June 21

Jun 23, 2021 22:20 (IST)
Odisha Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Odisha needs to ramp up vaccinations to 2.3 lakh per day

Jun 23, 2021 22:17 (IST)
Nagaland Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Nagaland needs to record 12,000 inoculations per day to avoid another Covid wave


Jun 23, 2021 22:15 (IST)
Mizoram Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Mizoram's daily average vaccination rate stood at 49% above the daily target of 56,000 on June 21

Jun 23, 2021 22:10 (IST)
Meghalaya Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker


Meghalaya needs to record 17,600 inoculations per day to avoid another wave of the pandemic


Jun 23, 2021 22:08 (IST)
Manipur Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Manipur needs to improve its daily vaccination rate by over 300% to skip the third wave of Covid

Jun 23, 2021 22:06 (IST)
Maharashtra Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Maharashtra needs to target 6.2 lakh vaccinations every day

Jun 23, 2021 21:31 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Madhya Pradesh recorded 2.5 lakh vaccinations on an average each day which must be increased to 4.4 lakh

Jun 23, 2021 21:27 (IST)
Kerala Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Kerala needs to achieve the target of 1.4 lakh vaccinations per day

Jun 23, 2021 21:26 (IST)
Karnataka Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Karnataka needs to log 3.2 lakh vaccinations per day

Jun 23, 2021 21:23 (IST)
Jharkhand Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Jharkhand averaged 90,000 vaccinations every day between June 8 and 21 - 56% below the target required

Jun 23, 2021 21:22 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Jammu and Kashmir needs to increase its daily vaccination numbers from 36,000 to 59,000

Jun 23, 2021 21:15 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

To dodge the third Covid wave, Himachal Pradesh needs to increase its daily vaccination rate to 31,000

Jun 23, 2021 21:15 (IST)
Haryana Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Haryana's vaccination rate is 17% lower than the required target. The state needs to increase vaccinations to 1.3 lakh per day

Jun 23, 2021 21:13 (IST)
Gujarat Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Gujarat needs to target 2.8 lakh vaccinations per day to avoid the third wave of coronavirus

Jun 23, 2021 21:11 (IST)
Goa Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Goa's daily vaccination rate was 139% higher than the required daily target of 13,900 vaccinations on June 21

Jun 23, 2021 21:10 (IST)
Delhi Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Delhi's daily vaccination numbers never breached the 90,000-mark between June 8 and 21

Jun 23, 2021 21:08 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

To avoid a third Covid wave, Chhattisgarh needs to ramp up vaccinations to 1.4 lakh per day

Jun 23, 2021 21:07 (IST)
Chandigarh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Chandigarh's vaccination rate was 33% above the required rate of 4,000 vaccinations per day as of June 21

Jun 23, 2021 21:04 (IST)
Bihar Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Bihar's average vaccination numbers stand at 2.2 lakh per day - 68% below the target


Jun 23, 2021 21:03 (IST)
Andaman And Nicobar Islands Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Andaman and Nicobar Islands need to boost Covid vaccinations to 1,600 per day from the current average of 700 per day

Jun 23, 2021 21:01 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Arunachal Pradesh's vaccination rate was 8% above the daily target of 7,800 vaccinations as of June 21


Jun 23, 2021 20:59 (IST)
Assam Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Assam's Covid vaccinations were 50% below the target between June 8 and 21

Jun 23, 2021 20:56 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker

Andhra Pradesh needs to achieve the target of 2.6 lakh vaccinations per day to beat the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic