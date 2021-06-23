What States Need To Do To Avoid A Third Covid Wave: Explained In Graphics

New Delhi:
India on Monday (June 21) hit a record 88.09 lakh vaccinations as free inoculation for all adults kicked in, a reversal of the previous policy for states and hospitals to buy vaccines for those aged 18 to 44.
How have states performed so far in vaccinating their population and how much more needs to be done to prevent a third wave?
Our vaccination tracker has some important insights, explained in simple graphics.
Here are the cumulative and daily vaccine trackers of each state:
West Bengal Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
West Bengal needs to more than double its vaccination rate
Uttarakhand Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Uttarakhand's average daily vaccination rate stood at 17% below the daily target of 51,000 vaccinations as of June 21
Uttar Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Uttar Pradesh logged four lakh vaccinations a day on an average - 70% below the target of 13.3 lakh required each day
Tripura Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Tripura's average daily vaccination rate remained 117% above the required daily target of 15,000 vaccinations as on June 21
Telangana Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Telangana recorded over 1.7 lakh vaccinations in the 10 days between June 8 and 21
Tamil Nadu Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Tamil Nadu needs to double its vaccination rate from an average of 2.1 lakh vaccinations per day
Rajasthan Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Rajasthan needs to increase its average daily vaccination rate from 2.7 lakh to 3.9 lakh
Punjab Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Punjab needs to double its vaccination rate
Puducherry Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Puducherry's average daily vaccination rate was 88% higher than the daily target as of June 21
Odisha Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Odisha needs to ramp up vaccinations to 2.3 lakh per day
Nagaland Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Nagaland needs to record 12,000 inoculations per day to avoid another Covid wave
Mizoram Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Mizoram's daily average vaccination rate stood at 49% above the daily target of 56,000 on June 21
Meghalaya Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Meghalaya needs to record 17,600 inoculations per day to avoid another wave of the pandemic
Manipur Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Manipur needs to improve its daily vaccination rate by over 300% to skip the third wave of Covid
Maharashtra Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Maharashtra needs to target 6.2 lakh vaccinations every day
Madhya Pradesh And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Madhya Pradesh recorded 2.5 lakh vaccinations on an average each day which must be increased to 4.4 lakh
Kerala Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Kerala needs to achieve the target of 1.4 lakh vaccinations per day
Karnataka Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Karnataka needs to log 3.2 lakh vaccinations per day
Jharkhand Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Jharkhand averaged 90,000 vaccinations every day between June 8 and 21 - 56% below the target required
Jammu and Kashmir Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Jammu and Kashmir needs to increase its daily vaccination numbers from 36,000 to 59,000
Himachal Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
To dodge the third Covid wave, Himachal Pradesh needs to increase its daily vaccination rate to 31,000
Haryana Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Haryana's vaccination rate is 17% lower than the required target. The state needs to increase vaccinations to 1.3 lakh per day
Gujarat Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Gujarat needs to target 2.8 lakh vaccinations per day to avoid the third wave of coronavirus
Goa Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Goa's daily vaccination rate was 139% higher than the required daily target of 13,900 vaccinations on June 21
Delhi Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Delhi's daily vaccination numbers never breached the 90,000-mark between June 8 and 21
Chhattisgarh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
To avoid a third Covid wave, Chhattisgarh needs to ramp up vaccinations to 1.4 lakh per day
Chandigarh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Chandigarh's vaccination rate was 33% above the required rate of 4,000 vaccinations per day as of June 21
Bihar Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Bihar's average vaccination numbers stand at 2.2 lakh per day - 68% below the target
Andaman And Nicobar Islands Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Andaman and Nicobar Islands need to boost Covid vaccinations to 1,600 per day from the current average of 700 per day
Arunachal Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Arunachal Pradesh's vaccination rate was 8% above the daily target of 7,800 vaccinations as of June 21
Assam Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker
Assam's Covid vaccinations were 50% below the target between June 8 and 21