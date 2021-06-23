What States Need To Do To Avoid A Third Covid Wave: Explained In Graphics

The tracker shows how states, Union Territories performed so far in vaccinating their population

India on Monday (June 21) hit a record 88.09 lakh vaccinations as free inoculation for all adults kicked in, a reversal of the previous policy for states and hospitals to buy vaccines for those aged 18 to 44.

How have states performed so far in vaccinating their population and how much more needs to be done to prevent a third wave?

Our vaccination tracker has some important insights, explained in simple graphics.

Here are the cumulative and daily vaccine trackers of each state:

West Bengal Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



West Bengal needs to more than double its vaccination rate



Uttarakhand Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Uttarakhand's average daily vaccination rate stood at 17% below the daily target of 51,000 vaccinations as of June 21



Uttar Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Uttar Pradesh logged four lakh vaccinations a day on an average - 70% below the target of 13.3 lakh required each day





Tripura Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Tripura's average daily vaccination rate remained 117% above the required daily target of 15,000 vaccinations as on June 21



Telangana Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Telangana recorded over 1.7 lakh vaccinations in the 10 days between June 8 and 21



Tamil Nadu Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Tamil Nadu needs to double its vaccination rate from an average of 2.1 lakh vaccinations per day



Rajasthan Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Rajasthan needs to increase its average daily vaccination rate from 2.7 lakh to 3.9 lakh



Punjab Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Punjab needs to double its vaccination rate





Puducherry Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Puducherry's average daily vaccination rate was 88% higher than the daily target as of June 21



Odisha Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Odisha needs to ramp up vaccinations to 2.3 lakh per day





Nagaland Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker









Nagaland needs to record 12,000 inoculations per day to avoid another Covid wave

Mizoram Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Mizoram's daily average vaccination rate stood at 49% above the daily target of 56,000 on June 21



Meghalaya Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker











Meghalaya needs to record 17,600 inoculations per day to avoid another wave of the pandemic

Manipur Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Manipur needs to improve its daily vaccination rate by over 300% to skip the third wave of Covid



Maharashtra Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Maharashtra needs to target 6.2 lakh vaccinations every day





Madhya Pradesh And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Madhya Pradesh recorded 2.5 lakh vaccinations on an average each day which must be increased to 4.4 lakh



Kerala Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Kerala needs to achieve the target of 1.4 lakh vaccinations per day





Karnataka Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Karnataka needs to log 3.2 lakh vaccinations per day





Jharkhand Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Jharkhand averaged 90,000 vaccinations every day between June 8 and 21 - 56% below the target required



Jammu and Kashmir Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Jammu and Kashmir needs to increase its daily vaccination numbers from 36,000 to 59,000





Himachal Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



To dodge the third Covid wave, Himachal Pradesh needs to increase its daily vaccination rate to 31,000



Haryana Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Haryana's vaccination rate is 17% lower than the required target. The state needs to increase vaccinations to 1.3 lakh per day



Gujarat Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Gujarat needs to target 2.8 lakh vaccinations per day to avoid the third wave of coronavirus



Goa Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Goa's daily vaccination rate was 139% higher than the required daily target of 13,900 vaccinations on June 21



Delhi Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Delhi's daily vaccination numbers never breached the 90,000-mark between June 8 and 21



Chhattisgarh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



To avoid a third Covid wave, Chhattisgarh needs to ramp up vaccinations to 1.4 lakh per day



Chandigarh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Chandigarh's vaccination rate was 33% above the required rate of 4,000 vaccinations per day as of June 21



Bihar Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Bihar's average vaccination numbers stand at 2.2 lakh per day - 68% below the target





Andaman And Nicobar Islands Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Andaman and Nicobar Islands need to boost Covid vaccinations to 1,600 per day from the current average of 700 per day



Arunachal Pradesh Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Arunachal Pradesh's vaccination rate was 8% above the daily target of 7,800 vaccinations as of June 21





Assam Cumulative And Daily Vaccine Tracker



Assam's Covid vaccinations were 50% below the target between June 8 and 21



