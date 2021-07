Vaccination tracker takes a look at India's COVID-19 vaccination rate. (File)

India has administered more than 34.41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till now as 38,88,643 vaccinations were recorded on Friday (July 2).

After the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, the centre has ramped up its drive through availability of more vaccines across the country.

NDTV's vaccination tracker takes a look at India's Covid vaccination rate and where it needs to be to tackle a possible third coronavirus wave.

Here are the cumulative and daily vaccine trackers of each state:

Jul 02, 2021 23:22 (IST)

Jul 02, 2021 23:21 (IST) Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:20 (IST) West Bengal Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:20 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:19 (IST) Tamil Nadu Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:19 (IST) Telangana Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:19 (IST) Delhi Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:18 (IST) Rajasthan Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:18 (IST) Punjab Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:18 (IST) Odisha Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:17 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:17 (IST) Maharashtra Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:17 (IST) Kerala Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:16 (IST) Karnataka Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:16 (IST) Jharkhand Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:16 (IST) Haryana Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:15 (IST) Gujarat Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:14 (IST) Chhattisgarh Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:14 (IST) Bihar Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:14 (IST) Assam Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:13 (IST) Andhra Pradesh Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:12 (IST) Uttarakhand Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:12 (IST) Tripura Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:11 (IST) Puducherry Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:11 (IST) Nagaland Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:11 (IST) Meghalaya Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:10 (IST) Mizoram Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:09 (IST) Manipur Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:08 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:06 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:05 (IST) Goa Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:05 (IST) Chandigarh Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker



Jul 02, 2021 23:04 (IST) Arunachal Pradesh Daily And Cumulative Vaccine Tracker