What Shakti Kapoor Said On Son's Detention After Drug Raid: Report

Shakti Kapoor was quoted by reports as saying: "It's not possible".

Actor Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth, was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a party at a Bengaluru five-star hotel, the police said today.

"I can only say one thing- it's not possible," the veteran actor told ETimes.

The 69-year-old was quoted by News18 as saying: "I am not aware of anything. I have just gotten up from my sleep and my phone has started ringing continuously. He hasn't been arrested but detained by the cops for consumption (of drugs). I don't think there was any possession. I have as much information as it is coming out in the news and I am really troubled by this news."

The police acted on a tip-off and raided the party at the Park Hotel. Samples of around 35 guests were tested and five guests, including Siddhanth Kapoor, tested positive for drugs, officials said.

Siddhanth Kapoor, 37, was invited as a DJ at the party. He is an actor and an assistant director.

"A total of five persons have been arrested including Siddhanth Kapoor after they tested positive for consuming drugs. They have all been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said police officer Bheemashankar S Guled.

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in movies like "Shootout At Wadala", "Haseena Parkar" and "Jazbaa".

His sister Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in connection with allegations of a Bollywood-drugs nexus that surfaced during investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.