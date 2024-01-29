What PM Modi Said During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' With Students: Top Quotes

PM Modi said competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy. "Focus on doing your best, don't compete with your peers. Use your peers' success as a source of inspiration," he said.

"It is important to have a healthy body to make sure your mind is healthy too," PM Modi said.

"Teachers should not take their work as mere job, they should take it as means to empower lives of students," he said.

"The relationship between students and teachers should be built from the first day, so that the day of the exam is not stressful," PM Modi said.

"Teachers should treat all their students equally," PM Modi said.

Children should set small goals during preparation and gradually improve performance. "This way you will be completely ready for the exams," he said.

He said that one must be capable of bearing all kinds of pressures. "One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building and one has to prepare oneself (to tackle it)," the Prime Minister said.

"We should not stretch ourselves beyond a point. We should do it in increments, slowly," he said.

"Parents must ensure that issues are addressed through a proper conversation with students rather than reducing their morale and confidence through comparisons," he said.