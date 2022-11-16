What PM Modi Gifted World Leaders At G20 Bali Summit

Seen here is the Patan patola dupatta from Gujarat

Paintings, silver bowls, dupattas, artwork from Himachal Pradesh (where polls just got over) and Gujarat (where voting takes place in two weeks' time) formed the bulk of gifts given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali.

To the United States, a strategic and important partner, PM Modi gifted Kangra miniature paintings, a form of Pahari paintings which portray 'Shringar Rasa'. These exquisite paintings are made by master painters from Himanchal Pradesh using natural colours.

The famous Kangra miniature painting

Mata Ni Pachedi, a handmade textile of Gujarat meant to be an offering in the temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess, was gifted to the UK. The name is derived from the Gujarati words 'Mata' meaning 'mother goddess', 'Ni' meaning 'belonging to' and 'Pachedi' meaning 'backdrop'. The goddess forms the central figure in the design, flanked by other elements of her story.

Rishi Sunak, first Indian-Origin leader to take the top post in Britain, attended the summit and had his first meeting with PM Modi.

The Prime Minister gifted an Agate bowl to France, Germany and Singapore. The PM's home state Gujarat is known for its agate craft. The semi-precious stone formed of chalcedonic-silica, is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds, and extracted to produce a variety of ornamental objects. Its flexibility allows the traditional and skilled craftsperson to transform the stone into a range of products, making it very popular. Agate can be seen in various contemporary designs as home decor objects as well as fashion jewellery.

To Italy, the Prime Minister gifted Patan Patola Dupatta, a scarf. The complex motifs placed in this exquisite dupatta (scarf) are inspired from the 'Rani ki Vav', a stepwell in Patan, built in 11th century AD, which is an architectural marvel known for its precision, details and beautiful sculptural panels. The Patan Patola Dupatta is packed in a 'Sadeli' box, which in itself is a decorative piece.

Pithora paintings from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat were gifted to Australia. These painting are depiction of the cave paintings that tribals used to make reflecting the social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs of those tribals. These paintings bear a striking resemblance the Aboriginal dot painting from the indigenous communities of Australia.

To Spain, the Prime Minister presented a Kanal Brass set, a straight brass trumpet, over a metre long, played in parts of Himalayan India. It is used on ceremonial occasions, such as the processions of village deities. It is also used to welcome the leaders of the Himachal Pradesh. This traditional musical instrument is now increasingly used as a decor object and is manufactured in Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Indonesia, the host country, received a silver bowl from Gujarat and a Kinnauri shawl from Himachal. The unique and finely crafted bowl is made of pure silver. This is a centuries old craft perfected by the traditional and highly skilled metalsmiths of Surat region. The shawls are made using the extra-weft technique of weaving. The designs show influence from Central Asia and Tibet.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.