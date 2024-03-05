What Is Dry Ice, Which Caused Gurugram Cafe Diners To Vomit Blood

Dry ice hazards can also lead to asphyxiation, the state of being deprived of oxygen.

Five individuals vomited blood and complained of a burning sensation in their mouth after consuming dry ice – which was given to them as mouth freshener at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 on March 2.

A video of the group screaming and crying in agony, with one of the men vomiting on the restaurant floor, has gone viral on social media. It was only after a doctor's intervention that victims found that they had consumed dry ice.

Here's all you need to know about dry ice: