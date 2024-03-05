What Is Dry Ice, Which Caused Gurugram Cafe Diners To Vomit Blood

New Delhi:
Five individuals vomited blood and complained of a burning sensation in their mouth after consuming dry ice – which was given to them as mouth freshener at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 on March 2.
A video of the group screaming and crying in agony, with one of the men vomiting on the restaurant floor, has gone viral on social media. It was only after a doctor's intervention that victims found that they had consumed dry ice.
Here's all you need to know about dry ice:
Dry ice is formed by cooling and condensing carbon dioxide (CO2) gas. It was discovered in the early 1900s and began commercial production in the 1920s.
It serves various purposes across industries such as medical, food and beverage, and research. It is also used in the entertainment industry, for creating special effects.
Widely used in shipping products in the food and pharmaceutical industries, dry ice – with a surface temperature of -78 degrees Celsius – helps keep products frozen during transportation. As it does not melt, it keeps goods free from moisture.
As seen in the Gurugram incident, dry ice can be hazardous if used incorrectly. Due to its extreme temperature, handling dry ice incorrectly may lead to cold burns and frostbite. It is also advisable to wear appropriate gloves when using dry ice.
Dry ice hazards can also lead to asphyxiation, the state of being deprived of oxygen. Storing large amounts of dry ice in a small or poorly ventilated room can lead to CO2 gas buildup. This, in turn, can cause asphyxiation. Some early signs of oxygen deprivation are headache, confusion, disorientation, and difficulty breathing.
In some cases, incorrect handling of dry ice can also lead to eye irritation.
Wearing suitable personal protective gear while working with dry ice can reduce the potential for any adverse reactions.
Additionally, appropriate storing and continuous monitoring of CO2 levels is imperative in all areas where dry ice is present.