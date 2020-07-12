'What Has Happened Under Modiji's Rule?' Rahul Gandhi's Latest Attack Over China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targetted PM Modi over the clashes in Ladakh (File)

A relentless Rahul Gandhi launched yet another attack on the government Sunday morning over last month's violence in Ladakh and the ongoing India-China border face-off.

The Congress leader, who has repeatedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "surrendering" to Chinese aggression along the border, asked, once again, - "what has happened under Modiji's rule that China took away" Indian land.

In his tweet Mr Gandhi also attached a report from an online news outlet, titled "Government Misleading Media on Chinese Disengagement Along LAC".

Indian and Chinese troops have agreed to a mutual disengagement along the LAC (line of actual control) in Ladakh. Each side has pulled back by two kilometres.

The decision has, however, prompted opposition leaders to ask why Indian soldiers were being withdrawn from Indian territory.

Last week the Congress reminded PM Modi he had asked a similar question seven years ago - when Chinese troops set up a post 19 kilometres inside India before both sides agreed to pull back.

On Saturday Mr Gandhi told Congress MPs that the Prime Minister "continues to lie about China" and that the party would not support anything that weakened national security or borders.

Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting regularly, often more than once a day, since China killed 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh.

Last month the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad district said China had "brazenly occupied" Indian territory" and that PM Modi had "betrayed our army".

Mr Gandhi has frequently asked if territory was ceded after the clash in Ladakh and skirmishes in the Pangong Lake region in May.

The queries arose after a comment made by PM Modi at an all-party meeting last month; he was quoted: "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured". The Prime Minister's Office issued a clarification but the Congress interpreted this to mean territory had been yielded to China.

20 Indian soldiers were killed, and 76 injured, after a clash with Chinese troops that started late in the night on June 15. The violence, the first to claim lives since four Indian soldiers were killed in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975, led to a rapid escalation of tension between the two countries.

Amid worry over regional instability and the prospect of armed conflict, top-level military talks has led to a mutual disengagement from contested areas in eastern Ladakh.

With input from PTI