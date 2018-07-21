"What Arrogance," Says PM Modi On Sonia Gandhi's '272' Remark

Sonia Gandhi was present in the opposition benches during PM Modi's speech (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rebutting Congress president Rahul Gandhi's attack on him during the debate on a no-confidence motion against his government, also targeted his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi had said on the no-trust vote, and the fact that the government had enough numbers to win: "Who says we don't have the numbers."

PM Modi delivered a stinging response to that statement.

"I read a statement- who says we do not have the numbers. See her arrogance. I was reminded about 1999 the she stood outside Rashtrapati Bhavan and said - we have 272 and more are joining us. She destabilised Atalji's government and never formed a government herself," the Prime Minister said.

Sonia Gandhi, who was present in the opposition benches, was seen turning to her Congress colleagues and commenting that PM Modi was referring to her. "It's the old broken record," she told NDTV.

Earlier, union minister Ananth Kumar had used the same "272" quote to take a swipe at the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson.

"Soniaji's maths is weak. We know what happened (in 1999). Their calculation is wrong yet again. The Modi government has a majority both inside and outside Parliament...You will see support for us from all directions," said the minister.

As expected, the government won the no-confidence vote comfortably, with 325 votes, way ahead of the 226 it needed.