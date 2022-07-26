5 More Indian Wetlands Added To Ramsar List

India is aiming at getting a Ramsar tag for 75 of its wetlands on the 75th year of independence.(File)

Five more Indian sites -- three from Tamil Nadu and one each from Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh -- have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the number of such sites in the country to 54, the Union environment ministry said on Tuesday.

The aim of the Ramsar list is "to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits".

India is aiming at getting a Ramsar tag for 75 of its wetlands on the 75th year of independence, according to officials.

"The emphasis PM Shri Narendra Modiji has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands. Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance," Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

Karikili Bird Sanctuary, Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest and Pichavaram Mangrove in Tamil Nadu, Sakhya Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Pala Wetland in Mizoram have made it to the coveted list, he informed.

The Karikili Bird Sanctuary is situated in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu and is well-known for cormorants, egrets, grey heron, darter, spoonbill, grey pelican, white ilbis and night heron.

The Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest is one of the last remaining natural wetlands of Chennai located adjacent to the Bay of Bengal.

The Pichavaram Mangrove is the second largest mangrove forest in the world covering about 1,100 hectare of area. It is separated from the Bay of Bengal by a sandbar.

Sakhya Sagar is located in the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. It has an abundant population of marsh crocodiles.

Pala wetland is the largest natural wetland in Mizoram and is spread across 1,850 hectares.

