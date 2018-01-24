Western Railway Installs Sanitary Pads Dispensers, Incinerators For Female Staff At the inauguration by WRWWO President Archana Gupta, a demonstration was conducted on the ease of operating the machines which dispenses a sanitary napkin by inserting Rs 5 coin and also showed how to dispose it off in the incinerator.

Donated by the WRWWO, the first of the coin-operated machines was inaugurated at the Western Railway (WR) headquarters at Churchgate, and all the Divisional Headquarters at Mumbai Central (Maharashtra), Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar (Gujarat) and Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh).



"These incinerators will not only ensure quick disposal of used napkins but also contribute to maintain proper hygiene levels among the women employees," said Ravinder Bhakar, WR Chief PRO.



On inserting the used napkin in the provided chamber and switching on, it will automatically attain the requisite temperature and convert it into ashes and control the ill-effects of conventional or casual modes of disposal, besides contributing to the 'Clean India-Green India' drive, he added.



At the inauguration by WRWWO President Archana Gupta, a demonstration was conducted on the ease of operating the machines which dispenses a sanitary napkin by inserting Rs 5 coin and also showed how to dispose it off in the incinerator.



Archana Gupta urged women employees to take maximum advantage of the machines which evoked a tremendous response among the female staffers.





