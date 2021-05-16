Bengal Reports 147 Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Highest So Far

West Bengal Coronavirus Updates: The number of active cases at present is 1,31,805 (File)

West Bengal on Sunday registered 147 fatalities due to COVID-19, the highest so far on a single day, pushing the overall death count to 13,284, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 19,117 fresh cases of infection, which took the overall tally to 11,33,430.

The number of active cases at present is 1,31,805, the bulletin said.

Altogether 19,113 people were also cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9,88,341.

The discharge rate among coronavirus patients is 87.20 per cent on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 39 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 33 from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

North 24 Parganas reported 4,116 of the new COVID positive cases in the state, followed by Kolkata (3,451) and Hooghly (1,339).

A total of 64,327 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Saturday, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,14,40,357, the bulletin added.

