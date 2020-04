Bengal Prepares For Incoming Migrants, Says No Entry In Virus Hotspots

Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas have seen the sharpest rise in virus hotspots.(Representational)

The West Bengal government today said that it will assist the migrant labourers stranded in other states to reach their homes at the same time ensuring that the returnees aren't allowed entry into any of the containment zones.

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the migrant labourers should be tested for COVID-19 in the states they are in right now.

"There will be another round of testing in the state, 10 minutes after their entry. They will be assisted in reaching their homes in Bengal. But they will not be allowed into any of the containment zones," said the Chief Secretary.

The number of containment zones in West Bengal has shot up from 348 last week to 444 on a day the state reported 37 new COVID-19 positive cases and a jump in the number of deaths from 22 to 33.

Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas have seen the sharpest rise in the number of containment zones. Several key indicators about the virus spread, however, showed a downward trend, the state government said today.

At 227 containment zones last week, Kolkata had more such zones than Delhi. Today, it has 264 zones. Howrah containment zone numbers have risen from 56 to 72 and in North 24 Parganas, containment zones are up from 57 to 70.

"80% of cases are being reported from these three places," Mr Sinha said. "Hooghly district is also reporting cases," he added.

Eight Bengal districts are coronavirus free so far.

The state has also seen a positive indicator in terms of testing as from 200 samples tested per day two weeks ago, the number has shot up and hovered close to 2,000 today.

"We have tested 1,905 samples in the last 24 hours and a total of 16,525 tests have been done. From one laboratory in February, the state now has 14 labs, one of which is not being used anymore after repeated faulty results," the chief secretary said.

"Our testing rate is now at 183 per million," Mr Sinha said.