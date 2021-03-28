'Trinamool Congress Goons': BJP MP Alleges Harmful Colours Thrown At Her

BJP alleged that the attack was carried out by Trinamool Congress "goons".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that colour containing ''harmful chemicals'' was thrown on her face at an event in Hoogly on Saturday.

"A coarse substance was thrown at me. When I looked up to see who threw it, I saw 3-4 people wearing TMC badge standing nearby, they did it," Ms Chatterjee told reporters.

Ms Chatterjee is contesting from the Chinsurah Assembly seat of the Hoogly district in state Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the attack was carried out by Trinamool Congress "goons".

"TMC goons led by GP Pradhan Bidyut Biswas, Kodalia No. 2, attacked Locket Chatterjee, a BJP candidate from Chinsurah Assembly. The ''khela'' of hatred, violence and harassment will be put to an end soon. This cowardly ''khela'' of harassing women is triggered by the fear of defeat!" BJP Bengal tweeted.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.