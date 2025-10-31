Bengal Cops To Get AI Cell To Enhance Efficiency, Transparency

The Director General of Police of West Bengal, Rajeev Kumar, has issued an order to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cell in the police department with the aim of enhancing efficiency, transparency, and service quality.

According to the order issued from the West Bengal Police Directorate at Bhawani Bhawan, an officer of the Additional Director General (ADG) rank will be appointed as the Chairman of the Cell. This officer will be responsible for all policy decisions, and the AI Cell will function under their supervision.

The Cell will include as members one officer of Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG), or Superintendent of Police (SP) rank. Their duties will involve coordination, documentation, and following up on the progress of work.

Additionally, two technical experts will be appointed to the Cell as AI specialists, who will provide necessary advice and technical evaluation support for the use of AI technology.

The notification also states that the AI Cell may engage additional experts and resource persons to strengthen and advance its activities. The AI Cell will operate under the administrative control of the state DGP.

To review progress and approve new initiatives, the Cell will hold meetings at least once every two weeks or as required. Moreover, a comprehensive progress and activity report will be submitted to the appropriate authorities every six months.

The office of the AI Cell will be located at the West Bengal Police Headquarters, Bhawani Bhawan. The police department has assured that all administrative, technical, and financial support necessary for the functioning of the AI Cell will be provided. The order issued by DG Rajeev Kumar specifies that it is to be implemented immediately and will remain in force until further orders.

The purpose of setting up this Artificial Intelligence Cell within the West Bengal Police Directorate is to function as a nodal unit for initiating, integrating, and managing all matters related to the use of AI.

The Cell will be responsible for formulating and updating the AI strategy and framework of the police organization-from policy formulation to strategic development. It will also recommend policies for the ethical, transparent, and accountable use of AI.

Furthermore, the Cell will identify processes and services suitable for AI-based implementation to improve efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making capabilities.

It will coordinate with all branches of the West Bengal Police to design, develop, and deploy pilot AI projects. To enhance capability and awareness within the department, it will organize training programs, seminars, and workshops to improve AI literacy among officers and staff.

The Police Directorate has also directed that connections be established with academic institutions, industry partners, startups, and government bodies working in the AI domain to promote research, collaboration, and partnerships.

Finally, using AI technology for data management and security, the Directorate has ordered the creation and implementation of data safety guidelines to ensure privacy protection, cybersecurity, and compliance with government standards.