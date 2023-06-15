West Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia Divested Of Environment Portolio

Mamata Banerjee divested minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia of the Environment portfolio. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday divested senior minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia of the Environment portfolio and took over the charge of the department, a senior official said.

Mr Bhunia will, however, continue to hold the portfolio of Water Resources Investigation and Development, the official said.

Ms Banerjee will now be looking after nine departments, including the Home and the Environment department.

The other departments under Mamata Banerjee's supervision are the Personal and Administrative Reforms, Health, Land & Land Reforms And Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Information and Cultural Affairs, Planning and Statistics in addition to the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

Asked what could be the reason behind Mr Bhunia's removal from the Environment department, the official said that the recent incidents of blasts in illegal firecracker units at Egra, Budge Budge and other parts of the state.

"The Chief Minister is quite concerned about blasts in illegal firecracker units in the state. There is a concern about where all the explosives were smuggled... The Chief Minister now wants to look after the department personally," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)