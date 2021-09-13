Mamata Banerjee's Rivals File Nominations For Crucial Bhabanipur Bypoll

Bhabanipur Bypoll: Mamta Banerjee has to win this by-poll to retain her chief minister's post. (File)

Mamta Banerjee's political rivals filed their nomination papers today for the September 30 by-elections to Bhabanipur that the chief minister is fighting to find a place in the West Bengal assembly.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM's Srijeeb Biswas as well as a number of independents filed nominations today. While most of her rivals started campaigning on Sunday, Ms Banerjee did not. Several of her ministers fanned out in the Bhabanipur seat on her behalf.

Priyanka Tibrewal visited a temple in Bhabanipur before filing her nomination.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was present there to also give her his blessings.

"This is a fight against injustice. This is a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal. I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they've received a big opportunity, they should come forward and make history," Ms Tibrewal said.

Ms Tibrewal was accompanied by Dinesh Trivedi, a former Trinamool MP now with BJP, for the nomination.

Srijib Biswas of CPM also filed his nomination today. A 31-year-old lawyer, he is fighting elections for the first time ever, hoping to be the first Left MLA to find a place in the current Assembly.

The Left and Congress drew a blank in the Assembly polls earlier this year.

Congress declared it would not field a candidate against Mamata Banerjee at Bhabanipur.

Asked if he was daunted about challenging Mamata Banerjee in his first foray into electoral politics, Mr Biswas said, "The fight is not against a person but against policies and the Left has always fought the Trinamool Congress. And for the BJP, the people will give a befitting reply to soaring prices of fuel and food. I am hopeful."