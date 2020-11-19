5 Killed In Blast At Plastic Factory In West Bengal's Malda

Five persons were killed in a blast at a plastic factory, police said.

Five persons were killed and several others were critically injured in a blast at a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior police officer.

A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors, the official said, adding an investigation has been started.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh for the family of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Senior Minister Farhad Hakim has been sent to the spot to take the stock of the situation.