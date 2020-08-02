Chameleon Of Rare Species Found In West Bengal: Officials

Teacher spotted the chameleon on the wall of his house and informed the neighbours. (Representational)

A chameleon of rare species was found in a house in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Saturday, Forest Department officials said.

The reptile, which was spotted in the house of a school teacher in Sankrail village, was seen changing colours frequently, they said.

The school teacher, Jhareswar Pradhan, spotted the chameleon on the wall of his house and informed the neighbours.

While they were busy netting the animal without hurting it, personnel of the Forest Department arrived at the spot and took it away, locals said.

The department was ascertaining to which of the 202 species of distinctive class of Old World lizards the chameleon belonged, officials said.