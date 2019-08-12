Bengal Growth Rate Highest, Claims Mamata Banerjee. Then Slams Centre

Mamata Banerjee attacked the centre's economic policy, and drew comparison with Bengal's GDP growth rate

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday echoed her finance minister in congratulating the people of West Bengal for clocking the highest growth rate in the country. The Chief Minister, however, went further to highlight the slowing economic growth of the country, which she said was "in sharp contrast" to her state's achievement.

"West Bengal achieves No 1 position in the country in growth rate. As per reports of Govt of India, growth rate of West Bengal for the financial year 2018-19 is 12.58%, the highest in India (sic)," she said in a tweet.

In a scathing attack on the central government's economic policy, Ms Banerjee said: "Our achievement is in sharp contrast to the state of deep recession and complete policy paralysis perpetrated by Central Government leading to significant decline of overall growth rate of the country and highest unemployment in 45 years".

Ms Banerjee, in a Facebook post, criticized the government for "over 3 lakh job losses" and declining investments. "The government came to power with the agenda of creating more employment opportunities. What we are seeing now is that those who are in employment are losing their jobs. There cannot be anything more tragic than this," she wrote.

"The agenda of the government has changed from economy and development to politics, politics and only politics," Mamata Banerjee wrote.

West Bengal's GDP growth rate is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which grew at 11.02 per cent, Bihar at 10.53 per cent and Telangana at 10.5 per cent, Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said, as per news agency PTI. Goa is at the bottom of the list with 0.47 per cent growth rate, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.