Bengal Governor, Government In Row Over 'Politically Caged' Education

West Bengal has urged UGC to rethink holding final university exams by September in view of Covid. (File)

Who is the boss at state-run universities - is it the Governor-cum-Chancellor or the Education Department?

This question triggered a showdown between West Bengal Governor and the state government today, with Mr Jagdeep Dhankar accusing the state of politically controlling education.

"Education is politically caged, politically controlled. The political grip on education is frightening," Mr Dhankar tweeted today after no one turned up for a virtual conference he had called of Vice-Chancellors from 23 universities on Wednesday.

Mr Dhankar blamed the government for this situation.

The West Bengal government has appealed to the University Grants Commission to rethink its decision to hold final semester university exams by September in view of the epidemic. The governor said he too was in touch with the UGC chairman on the issue.

"In these Covid times, I wanted to fathom the problems of colleges and universities and called a virtual conference of Vice-Chancellors. But it was opposed; it is a war-like situation. The roof has fallen on our heads (sic)," he said at a press meet that was telecast live on local channels.

Even as Mr Dhakar was speaking, Bengal's Higher Education department tweeted a letter to the Governor saying he was going "beyond his jurisdiction" with his "action".

The action referred to was Mr Dhankar's call for a meeting of vice-chancellors.

The state government said it was "surprised" at Mr Dhankar's tweets and cited Rule 8(5) of the State Universities (Terms & Conditions of Service of the Vice Chancellors & the Manner and Procedure of Official Communication) Rules, 2019.

The rule states that all communication by the Governor to Vice-Chancellors should be through the Education Department.

"The government has the audacity to write this to the governor," Mr Dhankar thundered at the press meet, adding, "The government and the Vice-Chancellors are accountable to me. The government is hoodwinking people, but they cannot do that to me."

What happens next will be keenly watched by lakhs of students who are facing through terrible uncertainty and are divided on holding final exams.