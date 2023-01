West Bengal Governor Given Z-Plus Security Cover By Centre

The West Bengal Governor's security will be provided by CRPF. (File)

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has been accorded Z-plus category VIP security cover of armed central paramilitary commandos by the Union home ministry, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been entrusted with the task, they said.

A contingent of about 25-30 armed personnel will provide the security cover to Mr Bose in shifts whenever he travels to any part of the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the security cover on the recommendation of central security and intelligence agencies that undertook a security review of the VIP, officials said.

Mr Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was appointed the West Bengal Governor in November last year.

His predecessor, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, also had a Z category cover of the CRPF during his stint in West Bengal.

The CRPF protects about 100 dignitaries as part of its VIP security task which includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress's first family comprising former party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)