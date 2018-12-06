Bengal Government Denies Permission To Amit Shah's 'Rath Yatra'

Amit Shah's 'rath yatra' from Coochbehar has been rejected by the Bengal government (File)

The West Bengal government has refused permission to BJP president Amit Shah's proposed 'rath yatra' from Coochbehar on grounds that it might cause "communal tension", the state's advocate general informed the Calcutta High Court today.

Kishore Dutta told the court that the Coochbehar superintendent of police refused permission for the BJP president's rath yatra from Friday.

"The state submitted that it might cause communal tension," he said, according to news agency PTI.

Asked by the judge who will take responsibility if anything untoward happens, BJP counsel Anindya Mitra submitted it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order.

The advocate general opposed the BJP filing a supplementary affidavit opposing the refusal of permission, saying it can either come with a fresh petition or an amendment to his petition.

