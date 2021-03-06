Bengal Elections 2021: Full List Of BJP Candidates

The BJP announced candidates for all but three of the 60 seats in Bengal. (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections and fielded Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf of Nandigram, from where Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced her candidature.

The BJP announced candidates for all but three of the 60 seats which will go to polls in the first two of the eight-phase elections to be held from March 27.

Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda and ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh are among the BJP candidates.

The party has conceded one seat to ally AJSU.

Here's the full list of the BJP for Bengal Assembly Elections:

The Bengal legislative assembly election will be held across eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The poll results will be declared on May 2.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the polls for 291 seats. The Trinamool has fielded 50 women, 35 Muslim candidates, 79 scheduled caste candidates and 17 Scheduled Tribe candidates.