"People's Pain Greater...": Mamata Banerjee, In Wheelchair, At Rally

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who hit the campaign trail yesterday in a wheelchair, made a 300-odd km journey to Purulia today, where she declared, "People's pain is greater than my pain". Referring to her injury, sustained last week in Nandigram, she said, "I was injured in an incident and it's my good luck that I survived. I have a plaster and I cannot walk. Some thought I wouldn't be able to step out with this broken leg".

The Chief Minister launched a vitriolic attack on the BJP today. "The BJP won here because of lies. They are selling off everything," she told the crowd in the area, where the BJP had won massively in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Holding the Centre responsible for the fuel price hike, Ms Banejee said, "We are engaged in development and BJP is increasing prices of fuel and gas, there is no kerosene also".

"Our government has announced widow pension of Rs 1000. We have distributed caste certificates under Duarey Sarkar. We have built Raghunath Murmu campus," she added.