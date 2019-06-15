Bengal Child Rights Body Claims Children Dying Due To Doctors' Strike

Both the junior and senior doctors are on strike from the past five days for safe environmet at work.

Urging the protesting doctors of the state to call off their strike, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that children are dying due to lack of timely critical medical services.

"We strongly condemn the attack on you and all attacks on the medical fraternity that have happened in the past. We would like you to know that we are with you in your hour of agony. However, you are a crucial link in the lifeline of the people," the child rights body said.

"In the last few days, we have seen hundreds and thousands of people suffering because of the cease-work. Amongst them are children who are dying or have died because critical medical services could not be made available to them on time, due to the cease work," the letter read.

The organisation also said in the letter that many of the patients do not possess enough money to take treatment in private nursing homes and hospitals.

"The people who are lying in front of the hospital waiting for the cease-work to get over are not fortunate enough to afford treatment in private nursing homes and hospitals. They are the worst sufferers in this stalemate situation; they deserve better," it said.

"We appeal to you on behalf of West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights to immediately end the cease-work and render your services to the patients, many of whom are children. We cannot as a society hold the entire medical services at a standstill and thereby make people suffer," the Commission said in its letter.

The ongoing strike by the medical practitioners entered its fifth day on Saturday. Both the junior and senior doctors are on strike from the past five days after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.