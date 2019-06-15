Bengal Doctors Reject Mamata Banerjee's Offer For Talks: 10 Points

The protests started after attack on a junior doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

Kolkata/ New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer to hold talks and resolve the doctors' stir in Bengal, which has now spread to other parts of the country, has been rejected by the junior doctors who have called it "a ploy to break the agitation". Nearly 300 doctors resigned from the government hospitals in the state on Friday amid protests against an attack on their colleague. The agitation, which began from Kolkata's NRS Hospital after a junior doctor was attacked earlier this week for alleged negligence, has spread to other parts of country including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, among other states. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday urged the doctors across the country "to end the strike" and appealed to Ms Banerjee to "not make this a prestige issue".