Mamata Banerjee's Tea Break During Bengal Village Visit Is A Toast Online

In another video shared by her, Mamata Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making tea at a village stall during her visit to the state's coastal town Digha on Wednesday, in a video that sparked a buzz on social media.

Taking a break from her political engagements, Ms Banerjee stopped at a tea stall in Duttapur village in Digha, where she prepared tea for her colleagues and interacted with the locals.

In the video posted by Ms Banerjee on Twitter, she can be seen interacting with the tea stall owner, asking about the ingredients added to the tea being prepared.

The video clip, which was widely shared on social media, shows her preparing tea, pouring it in a mug and distributing it in paper cups to people. The chief minister, who is known for her fiery speeches, is heard asking people not to burn their hands while enjoying their tea.

Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha | কখনো জীবনের ছোট ছোট মুহূর্ত আমাদের বিশেষ আনন্দ দেয়। চা বানিয়ে খাওয়ানো তারমধ্যে একটা। আজ দীঘার দত্তপুরে। #Banglapic.twitter.com/cC1Bo0GuYy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 21, 2019

She distributed tea to her colleagues Suvendu Adhikary, Shishir Adhikary, Subrata Mukherjee and other officials.

"Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha," Ms Banerjee wrote alongside the video.

Ms Banerjee said that she is used to working in the kitchen and loves cooking, which she misses due to a lack of time.

At the tea stall, Ms Banerjee was playing with a child and also gave a cupcake to the child's mother.

In another video shared by her, Ms Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area. "Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha," she wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.