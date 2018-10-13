Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Classical Musician Annapurna Devi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was one of the first politicians to condole her death. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of legendary musician Annapurna Devi today.

Saddened at the passing away of Annapurna Devi, the founder of Maihar Gharana. My condolences to her family and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 13, 2018

Annapurna Devi, 91, died at 3:51 am at a hospital in Mumbai. She was suffering from age-related issues for the past few years.

An Indian Surbahar player of Hindustani classical music, Annapurna Devi was the daughter and disciple of Allauddin Khan.