Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Classical Musician Annapurna Devi

Annapurna Devi, 91, died at 3:51 am at a hospital in Mumbai. She was suffering from age-related issues for the past few years.

All India | | Updated: October 13, 2018 13:02 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was one of the first politicians to condole her death. (File)

Kolkata: 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of legendary musician Annapurna Devi today.

 

Annapurna Devi, 91, died at 3:51 am at a hospital in Mumbai. She was suffering from age-related issues for the past few years.

An Indian Surbahar player of Hindustani classical music, Annapurna Devi was the daughter and disciple of Allauddin Khan.



