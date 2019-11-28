"BJP's Politics Of Arrogance Rejected": Mamata Banerjee As TMC Sweeps Bypolls

The Trinamool won the Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj seats after two decades.

The Trinamool Congress today swept the assembly by-polls in West Bengal, winning all three seats including two the party hadn't won in 30 years. "Politics of arrogance will not work. People have rejected the BJP," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The Trinamool won the Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj seats after two decades.

In Kaliaganj, Tapan Deb Singha has won the bypoll to the Kaliaganj assembly seat in Bengal, defeating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by more than 2,000 votes.

The Trinamool celebrated sweet victory after the BJP's big win in parliamentary elections in May. Kaliaganj is part of the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat.

The Trinamool is leading in Karimpur, vacated by Mahua Moitra, who has since become an MP.

Counting of votes began at 8 am. The results will be declared amid a strain between the supporters of the Trinamool Congress and BJP over an attack on a BJP candidate during voting on Monday.

Bypolls were also held for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh seat where the BJP is leading. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of sitting MLA and cabinet minister Prakash Pant in June. Mr Pant's wife Chandra took on the Congress's Anju Lunthi in the bypoll. Samajwadi Party's Lalit Mohan Bhatt is the third contestant.