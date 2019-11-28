Counting For West Bengal Assembly Bypolls Today

The three West Bengal seats were held by different parties (Representational)

Results for bypolls to three West Bengal Assembly constituencies -- Karimganj, Kharagpur, Kaliaganj -- will be announced today. Counting for votes will begin early morning, amid a strain between ruling Trinamool and BJP supporters over an attack on a BJP candidate during voting on Monday.

BJP's Karimpur candidate, Jay Prakash Majumdar, on Monday was heckled, assaulted and kicked into bushes by the side of the road by Trinamool supporters during voting.

The bypolls took place exactly six months after the BJP pulled off a shock result in the national election in West Bengal. After a sustained onslaught by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP tally in the state rose from 2 to 18, while that of the ruling Trinamool Congress plummeted to 22.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is under pressure from the BJP that is growing increasingly influential in the state. And with 18 months to go for full Assembly elections in the state, these bypolls could indicate an early trend.

The three seats were held by different parties - Karimganj belongs to the Trinamool, Kharagpur to the BJP and Kaliaganj to the Congress.

All the four major political parties -- the Trinamool, BJP, Congress and the Left-- will hope for a victory in the elections and carry momentum into next year's elections.

An impressive overall voter turnout was recorded in Monday's polling. "The average voting percentage was 75.48 per cent. The turnout was 77.17 per cent in Kaliaganj, 67.62 in Kharagpur Sadar and 81.23 in Karimpur," the Election Commission had said.

