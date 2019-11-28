Live Updates: Counting For West Bengal, Uttarakhand Bypolls Today

In West Bengal, there are tensions between Trinamool Congress and BJP over an attack on a BJP candidate during voting on Monday.

Updated: November 28, 2019 08:00 IST
Results for bypolls to West Bengal ande Uttarakhand Assembly constituencies will be announced today.

Kolkata: 

Results for bypolls to three West Bengal Assembly constituencies and one Uttarakhand Assembly constituency will be announced on Thursday. In West Bengal, elections were held in Karimganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj constituencies, while in Uttarakhand, a bye-election took place in Pithoragarh constituency.

Counting for votes will begin early morning.

In West Bengal, there are tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP over an attack on a BJP candidate during voting on Monday.

BJP's Karimpur candidate, Jay Prakash Majumdar, was heckled, assaulted and kicked into bushes by the side of the road by Trinamool supporters during polling.

Despite the violence, the assembly segments recorded an impressive overall voter turnout.

"The average voting percentage was 75.48 per cent. The turnout was 77.17 per cent in Kaliaganj, 67.62 per cent in Kharagpur Sadar and 81.23 per cent in Karimpur," the Election Commission had said.

Here are the LIVE updates of results for West Bengal, Uttarakhand Assembly Bypolls:




Nov 28, 2019
08:00 (IST)
Counting begins at 8 am.
The counting for the West Bengal and Uttarakhand by-elections is scheduled to start at 8.00 am.
