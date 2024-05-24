West Bengal Braces For Cyclone Remal: Dos And Don'ts To Stay Safe

The cyclone is predicted to last nearly 24 hours before going down (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about Cyclone Remal, expected to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 26. Winds could reach speeds of 110-120 kmph, with gusts up to 135 kmph.

The cyclone is predicted to last nearly 24 hours before going down. Authorities are on high alert, preparing for potential damage and urging the public to take precautionary measures.

Here are some Dos and Don'ts to follow during Cyclone Remal

When Indoors:

Switch off electrical mains and gas supply, this will help prevent electrical fires and gas leaks, which is a risk during cyclones.

Close doors and windows for protection against strong winds. Evacuate to a safer location if your house is unsafe or vulnerable to damage or located in an area prone to flooding.

Stay informed about the latest weather forecasts, evacuation notices and safety instructions.

To avoid waterborne diseases, make sure you drink safe water by boiling it or after purification.

Trust information provided by official sources like the IMD and local authorities to make informed decisions and take appropriate actions.

If Outdoors:

Avoid entering buildings until they are declared safe by authorities.

Be cautious of broken electric poles, wires and other sharp objects, which can cause injury or electrocution.

Take cover in sturdy buildings or designated cyclone shelters to protect yourself from the elements and flying debris.

Post-Cyclone Measures:

Wait for authorities to assess and declare the area safe before returning home.

Prevent the spread of waterborne and vector-borne diseases by seeking medical help immediately and getting necessary vaccinations.

Steer clear of things like dangling wires, which may still carry electrical currents even after the cyclone has passed.

Drive and navigate roads carefully, watch out for debris, fallen trees and flooded areas.

Remove fallen branches, rubble and other debris from your premises immediately.

Provide accurate and detailed information about property damage, injuries, and other losses to help in assessing the impact of the cyclone.