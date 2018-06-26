West Bengal BJP Leader Arrested For Inflammatory Posts On Social Media

The BJP leader produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody (Representational)

The BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president of Jalpaiguri district, Sumit Chakraborty was arrested by the police today for allegedly posting inflammatory articles on the social media, a police officer said.

Local Trinamool Congress leader Bikash Basak had lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, against Sumit Chakraborty on Monday alleging that he was posting inflammatory articles on social media which could incite communal tension in the area.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Sumit Chakraborty, who is also the BJP's Jalpaiguri district IT cell convenor, inspector-in-charge of Kotwali police station B Roy Sarkar said.

Sumit Chakraborty was earlier stated by the police to be the district BJP Yuva Morcha secretary and the in-charge of the unit's IT cell.

He was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody for four days.

The West Bengal government is working on a new law to tackle the menace of fake news and posts on social media, a move which comes against the backdrop of such posts stirring trouble and unrest in many parts of the country, officials said.

The state CID had in July last year, arrested BJPs IT cell secretary Tarun Sengupta for allegedly posting fake images and videos on social media.