BJP Leader Car Attacked With Crude Bombs On Way To Kolkata

BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master received splinter injuries when unknown persons attacked his car in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Firoze Kamal Gazi was on his way to Kolkata when they attacked his car with crude bombs on Basanti Highway on Saturday, they said.

Firoze Kamal Gazi and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack.

Both have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said Firoze Kamal Gazi is out of danger but will be under observation.

The police said they are investigating the matter. Firoze Kamal Gazi had recently joined the BJP. He was earlier with the Trinamool Congress.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikary visited Babu Master at a hospital on Saturday evening. He alleged that criminal elements of Trinamool Congress attacked Babu Master.

"Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the @AITCofficial ...," Suvendu Adhikary tweeted.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick denied Suvendu Adhikary's allegations on the attack.