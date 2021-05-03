Mamata Banerjee To Take Oath As West Bengal Chief Minister On May 5

Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time.

Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time on May 5, her party announced on Monday.

The newly-elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress unanimously elected Ms Banerjee as the legislative party leader at a meeting here, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The TMC legislators elected the speaker in the outgoing House, Biman Banerjee, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.

"The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from May 6," Mr Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters here after the meeting of the legislators.

