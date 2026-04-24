'Stronger Wave Coming In 2nd Phase For BJP In Bengal': Amit Shah To NDTV

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive rally in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district today, and expressed confidence that the BJP would perform even better in the second phase of the assembly election.

This district is known to be a stronghold of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. However, the BJP has been making inroads into the district in recent times, putting pressure on the Trinamool.

"I can see a bigger wave coming in the second phase. I came to this rally venue after doing three programmes, so I know what's changed," Shah told NDTV, waving at the hundreds of supporters who surrounded his open-top roadshow vehicle.

Shah dismissed reports that women voters who support the Trinamool may become a huge factor in the election. He said women voters support the BJP.

"The crowd is full of mothers and sisters. Women are worried about their safety. And they are worried about the lies that have been spread here," the home minister said.

#NDTVExclusive | "I see a bigger wave in favour of BJP in Phase 2 than in Phase 1": Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) to @manogyaloiwal in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/OGyN8A8h9z — NDTV (@ndtv) April 24, 2026

Earlier today, addressing back-to-back rallies, Shah said that if the BJP wins, those involved in cattle smuggling will be dealt with so severely that their next three generations would not dare to engage in it.

He also launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging failure on governance, law and order and employment.

"Mamata didi, remember that till one BJP worker is alive in Bengal, we will not allow construction of Babri Masjid here," Shah said in Uttarpara in Hooghly district.

The Election Commission has said Bengal recorded 91.78 per cent turnout in the first of the two-phase election yesterday; this was the highest-ever percentage since Independence. Shah told NDTV yesterday that the high turnout means the days of Trinamool Congress are over.

On improving Bengal's economy, Shah said the factories and industries that were closed down or were forced to shift to other states from Bengal during the last 15 years of the Trinamool government would be persuaded and brought back to the state, if the BJP comes to power.

"Several factories have closed down or shifted out of the state during the Trinamool Congress regime. Not a single new industrial unit or big investment had been there in the state during the last 15 years," he said.

Voting in the second and last phase is on April 29; counting is on May 4.