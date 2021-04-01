Pics: Second Phase Of Voting For West Bengal And Assam Assembly Elections Begins

Visuals from polling station 23-26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon, Assam.

Polling began at 7 am today for for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections and for 39 seats in the second phase of assembly elections in Assam amid tight security, officials said.

The fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh Assam voters in this phase.

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies of West Bengal, as eyes are set on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Here are some of the photos of West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections:

Assam Assembly Elections: Polling station 162-Rongkimi English Medium LP school-Right wing under Diphu (ST) LAC in Karbi Anglong.

Assam Assembly Elections: Voters were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance in the queues.

Assam Assembly Elections: Over 73.44 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 10,592 polling stations spread over 13 districts in the Barak Valley, the hill regions and parts of central and lower Assam.

Assam Assembly Elections: The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is fighting in six constituencies and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in three.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Polling station in Nandigram constituency, ahead of voting for the second phase of polls.

The polling will continue till 6 pm as the duration has been extended by an hour to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.