West Bengal Adds 72 Containment Zones In A Day, Total 516

West Bengal has reported 963 coronavirus cases as of now, including 35 deaths (File)

The number of coronavirus containment zones in West Bengal has increased to 516 after a single-day spike of 72. The state capital, Kolkata, is the worst-affected city with 318 containment zones, followed by North 24 Parganas with 81.

Howrah district has 74 containment zones, Hooghly 18, East Midnapore nine, West Midnapore five. Eight districts have fewer than five zones; rest have none.

"At the moment, there are 516 containment zones in West Bengal, most of them in Kolkata. We are not going to allow any form of activity in these zones other than those essential," Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The relaxations, which have been announced by the centre and the state governments at this stage of lockdown, will not be implemented in these areas," he added.

West Bengal has reported 963 coronavirus cases as of now, including 35 deaths.

The West Bengal government and the central government have been at loggerheads over the number of total cases in the state. Bengal BJP leaders allege the state government is suppressing the real number of deaths.

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar last week tweeted an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Give up COVID-19 data cover up operation Mamata Banerjee and share it transparently," he said.

Mr Dhankar's comments drew a sharp response from Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

"In a motivated way, he is violating the Constitution. According to it, he cannot even criticise the government. He has one agenda - how to attack Mamata Banerjee ... Raj Bhavan has been turned into a BJP party office," Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee had said.

India on Monday reported 83 deaths. Total number of cases rose by 2,573 to reach 42,863.

With inputs from PTI