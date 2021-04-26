West Bengal Election Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee's Home Turf Among 34 Seats Voting Today; Minister Firhad Hakim Among Key Candidates

Over 81.88 lakh electorates, including 39.87 lakh women, will decide the fate of 268 candidates.

The power battle in West Bengal reaches the penultimate stage with polling for the seventh phase of the state assembly elections today. Thirty-four assembly constituencies spread across five districts will go to polls. Among these, six are in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

In Bhowanipore, the home turf of Chief Minister Mamata, Trinamool has fielded party heavyweight Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Ms Banerjee has chosen Nandigram in this election in place of Bhowanipore.

Over 81.88 lakh electorates, including 39.87 lakh women, will decide the fate of 268 candidates. Key candidates to watch out in this phase are actor Rudranil Ghosh (who is standing from Bhowanipore on BJP ticket) and state minister Firhad Hakim, who is contesting from the Kolkata Port constituency.

Ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP are contesting on all 34 seats.

Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha. Out of the 34 seats in this round, Congress has got 18 in its share, CPI(M) got 12, RSP three, AIFB got one and ISF has got four seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 25 candidates.

Here are the LIVE Updates on West Bengal Assembly Elections: