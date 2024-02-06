"We're Not Schoolchildren": Why Jaya Bachchan Lost Her Cool In Parliament

Ms Bachchan suggested that another member had gestured and asked the opposition MPs to sit.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's remark on a Congress leader during an uproar by opposition members over the skipping of a question prompted a strong retort from Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who said that the members would have understood if the issue was explained to them and that they are "not schoolchildren". She also said that the MPs should be treated with respect.

When a question on aviation was skipped during the Question Hour on Tuesday, Ms Bachchan, Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress and other members of the opposition stood up and asked Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh why that had happened.

Amid the uproar, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the opposition members to take their seats and said he would return to the question. When Mr Hooda continued to protest, Mr Dhankhar said, "You are not her (Ms Bachchan's) spokesperson. She herself is a very senior member. No, you don't have to support her, she is a very senior member."

Seeking to defuse the situation a little later, Mr Dhankhar said he had indicated that question number 18, which had been skipped, would be taken up after the reply to question number 19 was complete.

"It will be taken up in a composed manner (and) try to find a way out. Jaya Bachchan ji is a very senior member and if she has a sentiment, then it is bound to be serious with me," she said.

When Ms Bachchan got up to speak, the chairman interrupted her and said, "I would request Jaya Bachchan ji... Jaya ji you are a very senior member. Even otherwise in the country, whatever you say is well-regarded. You will cheer us, all of us, and I am sure a great actor like you must have taken many retakes also (sic)."

Ms Bachchan interjected, saying she should be allowed to speak and emphasised that she has huge respect for the deputy chairman.

"If you or the deputy chairman ask us to sit, we will, but we won't do so when another member gestures at us and tells us to sit. It is our right to question. You tell us you can't take up a question or that there is a problem and it will be taken up later, we understand, we are not schoolchildren. But treat us respectfully," she said.

Striking a conciliatory note, Mr Dhankhar said, "Point made. I think no one will disagree with the sentiment. The House is under the control of rules and the person presiding, and I am sure everyone will follow... everything has to be through the Chair.