Mohammad Shami Gets Special Mention In PM's Message On India's Win

Mohammad Shami took seven wickets and turned the match around.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India for their spectacular performance in the ODI world cup semi-final against New Zealand. Mohammad Shami, the star of the night, got a special mention in the Prime Minister's congratulatory message.

India gave a mammoth 398-run target to New Zealand, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scoring hundreds. New Zealand managed to score 327. This is India's 10th straight win in the World Cup and they'll now play the finals on Sunday in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Today's Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by Mohammad Shami in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Mohammad Shami took seven wickets and turned the match around with two crucial wickets in an over, dismissing the in-form Kiwi captain Kane Williamson. Mohammad Shami picked his third five-wicket haul in the world cup and is now the leading wicket-taker in this world cup.

"Enter into the final like a Boss. What an electrifying display of cricketing prowess. All the best for the showdown. Let's get the cup," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

"Many congratulations to Team India for entering the finals of the Cricket World Cup! We are now one step closer to the coveted trophy!" Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Every Indian is filled with utmost joy and immense pride by the stupendous performance of the entire team, especially Virat Kohli's brilliant record setting century and the 7-wicket haul of Mohammad Shami," he added.

"Historic victory. Heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen on India's 'great' victory over New Zealand!" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

India is in the ODI world cup final after 12 years. In 2011, the team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the world cup after 28 years on the same ground where Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami scripted history with record-breaking performances.

Batting legend Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most One Day International Hundreds. Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred on Sachin Tendulkar's homeground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mohammad Shami broke Ashish Nehra's 20-year-old record of the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in world cups with his seven-wicket-haul. In 2003, Ashish Nehra took six wickets against England in the world cup.