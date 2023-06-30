Anand Mahindra Wishes 'Great Success' To Mohit Joshi, MD Of Tech Mahindra

Mohit Joshi, who is an Infosys veteran, will take over the new role on December 20, 2023.

Anand Mahindra welcomes Mohit Joshi on board as the MD & CEO designate of Tech Mahindra. The Chairman of Mahindra Group has shared the news on Twitter.

Welcoming Mohit Joshi on board, Mr Mahindra said, "There is an enormous sense of anticipation at Tech Mahindra as you begin your run-up to becoming CEO."

Mr Joshi, who is an Infosys veteran, will take over the new role on December 20, 2023. He will take over the responsibilities from the company's longtime chief executive officer CP Gurnani, who is all set to retire on December 19.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra shared a photograph with Mohit Joshi along with an official announcement which read, "Tech Mahindra appoints Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO designate. The appointment is consequent to CP Gurnani, MD and CEO's retirement on Dec 19, 2023."

Alongside the images, the industrialist expressed that leadership, especially of the thousands of people in an IT company, is a "sacred responsibility" but it also brings an opportunity to make a huge impact.

He wrote, “To me, leadership—especially of the thousands of people in an IT company—is a sacred responsibility. But it's a responsibility which also brings an opportunity to make a huge impact and hence is potentially one of the most rewarding opportunities in life.”

Anand Mahindra further wished “great success and joy” to Mohit Joshi. “I wish you great success and joy in the years ahead….,” his tweet concluded.

Last week, in a LinkedIn post, Mohit Joshi recalled how he experienced “an overwhelming sense of excitement, joy and wonder” upon stepping into his new home, the Tech Mahindra offices.

The newly appointed MD & CEO designate wrote, "Over 2 decades ago, I remember experiencing an overwhelming sense of excitement, joy and wonder at joining an organisation as a new employee. As I stepped into my new home earlier this week, the vibrant Tech Mahindra offices, I was filled with that very same feeling. Over the last few days, I have had the incredible opportunity to explore our purpose-driven organisation and visit the vibrant offices in Hyderabad and Gurgaon. No words can accurately describe the energy and enthusiasm I have felt while engaging with our bright-minded, passionate, spirited associates at Tech Mahindra. This dedication and commitment to our purpose is nothing short of inspiring. The spirit of #Rise and the core Mahindra Group values are deeply ingrained in every aspect of our organisation.

Mohit Joshi expressed his excitement to join Tech Mahindra and build on its strong foundation by opening up new avenues of growth. He said, “I am excited to build on such a strong foundation and open up new avenues of growth and endless possibilities for our future. I feel incredibly proud to have become part of the Tech Mahindra family, and am confident about the path that lies ahead of us. Here's to new beginnings! Onwards and upwards!”

The 47-year-old has an experience of over two decades in the technology and software sector.