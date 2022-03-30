"Welcome It If PM Modi Considers Being Mediator": Ukraine Minister To NDTV

"India should convince Putin to stop war," Ukraine Minister tells NDTV

Ukraine today exhorted India again to use her influence with Russia to stop the war that has been going on for more than a month and cost thousands of lives. Declaring Ukraine to be on the "right side of history", Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told NDTV this evening that they will welcome it if Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes up the role of mediator.

"Ukraine has been a reliable consumer of Indian products," Mr Kuleba told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"We always have been one of the guarantors of Indian food security. We always supplied you with sunflower oil, grains and other products. This is an unusually beneficial relationship," he said.

"We request you to take advantage of the level of relationship India enjoys with Russia and convince President (Vladimir) Putin to stop war," he added.

Asked if he sees Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the mediator between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelinsky and President Putin, Mr Kuleba said, "If Prime Minister Modi is willing to play that role, we will welcome his efforts".