Wedding Next Month, Bride Slashes Man's Neck On 'Surprise' Date: Cops

Rama Naidu has been hospitalised with a deep gash in his neck

A woman unwilling to marry the man chosen by her parents called him for a "surprise meet", allegedly slashed his neck and left him bleeding, police in Andhra Pradesh have said.

The man, Ramu Naidu, is a scientist with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). He has been hospitalised with a deep gash in his neck.

According to police, the incident took place at Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam. Ramu Naidu and Pushpa were to marry next month.

The bride-to-be called Mr Naidu to a hilltop, saying it is a "surprise". There, she allegedly slashed his neck, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

Visuals showed the man being rushed to hospital, his white shirt drenched in blood.

The woman has told police that she did not want to marry Mr Naidu, who had been chosen by her parents. She has said she had objected to the match, but her parents did not listen to her protests.