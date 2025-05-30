Weather Department's Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Monsoon Advancing And More

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The India Meteorological Department warns of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, and Delhi. Delhi recorded its wettest May with 186.4 mm of rainfall this year.

Weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 30 and June 4.

The rain and thunderstorms will be brought by a western disturbance observed over Jammu-Kashmir in lower tropospheric levels. Another western disturbance has been reported over north Afghanistan in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Punjab in the lower tropospheric levels.

This year, Delhi has recorded its wettest May ever. At the start of the week, the rainfall in the month had touched 186.4 mm, crossing the previous record of 165 mm set in 2008.

While hot conditions prevailed the last few days, with minimum temperature in Delhi touching 30C on Thursday (May 29), the Met department has predicted a gradual fall by two to four degrees Celsius over the weekend and perhaps Monday.

A well-marked low-pressure area has also developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal which intensified into a depression on Thursday. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over northeastern states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is predicted over Kerala, Maharashtra between May 30 and June 1. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Southwest monsoon

The southwest monsoon arrived in India a week earlier when it set over Kerala on May 24. Up until Thursday, it has covered Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of West Bengal and Bihar during the next one to two days. Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over some more parts of east and central India during the subsequent days till the week ending June 11.